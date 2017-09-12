- Issue 29
- Bottoms Up
Available Now
Issue 29: Bottoms Up
Current Issue
Bottoms Up
Contents
The Intellectual Situation
Politics
False Positives
Mattathias Schwartz
Ecuador After Correa
Thea Riofrancos
Triumph of the Shill
Corey Robin
Essays
Fairouz in Exile
Matthew McNaught
Fiction and Drama
Miriam
Kate Riley
Paranoir
Siddhartha Deb
Kylie Wears Balmain
Sarah Resnick
No. 32
Renee Gladman
Winners
Kaitlin Phillips
Reviews
Heads Without Bodies
A. S. Hamrah
Thinking Like a Mountain
Jedediah Purdy
Tokens of Ruined Method
Marco Roth
Letters
Liberals, Torture, Contrast Ratios
The Editors
Online Only
September 7, 2017
We always put the best part of ourselves in our books. The rest is gossip and trash.
- Online Only
- Kate Millett: 1934–2017
- The Editors
September 12, 2017
A discussion of A Twenty Minute Silence Followed by Applause
- Events
- Shawn Wen in conversation with Alexandra Kleeman