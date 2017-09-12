Issue 29

Bottoms Up

Our fall 2017 issue has arrived. Read the table of contents.
Art from Issue 29
  • Issue 29
  • Bottoms Up
Art for Issue 29

Current Issue

Bottoms Up

Contents

The Intellectual Situation

Politics

Essays

Fiction and Drama

Reviews

Letters

Featured Articles

Issue 29 Bottoms Up

The promise of ride-sharing is that it complements public transit. In practice, it eliminates it.

  • Issue 29
  • Disrupt the Citizen
  • The Editors
Issue 29 Bottoms Up
Fairouz in Exile
  • Issue 29
  • Fairouz in Exile
  • Matthew McNaught
Read this Issue

New from n+1 Books

Other Russias

thumbnail
  • Other Russias
  • Victoria Lomasko

  • The first collection of graphic journalism by artist and activist Victoria Lomasko.

Visit the Bookstore

The n+1 / FSG books series

City by City and MFA vs NYC

thumbnail
  • City by City: Dispatches from the American Metropolis
  • edited by Keith Gessen and Stephen Squibb

  • The state of our cities now, from San Diego to Syracuse.

thumbnail
  • MFA vs NYC
  • edited by Chad Harbach.

  • Writers write. But what do they do for money? On the two cultures of American fiction.

Visit the Bookstore

Paper Monument

A Journal of Contemporary Art

  • On Fire
  • Jonathan Griffin
  • An Excerpt from The Miraculous
  • Raphael Rubinstein
  • Toward A History (And Future) Of The Artist Statement
  • Jennifer Liese
  • What are you doing after?
  • The Editors of Paper Monument
Visit Paper Monument

Online Only

September 12, 2017
Indian Liberals Must Die
  • Online Only
  • Indian Liberals Must Die
  • Raghu Karnad
September 7, 2017

We always put the best part of ourselves in our books. The rest is gossip and trash.

  • Online Only
  • Kate Millett: 1934–2017
  • The Editors
September 6, 2017
Source Code
  • Online Only
  • Source Code
  • Henry Freedland
September 5, 2017
A Recognition That We're All Getting Screwed
  • Online Only
  • A Recognition That We're All Getting Screwed
  • Vanessa Baker
September 12, 2017

A discussion of A Twenty Minute Silence Followed by Applause

  • Events
  • Shawn Wen in conversation with Alexandra Kleeman
September 1, 2017
Insurance
  • Online Only
  • Insurance
  • Thomas Bolt

The Magazine

Ten years of n+1

  1. Issue 29
  2. Bottoms Up
  3. Fall 2017
  1. Issue 28
  2. Half-Life
  3. Spring 2017
  1. Issue 27
  2. Deep End
  3. Winter 2017
  1. Issue 26
  2. Dirty Work
  3. Fall 2016
  1. Issue 25
  2. Slow Burn
  3. Spring 2016
  1. Issue 24
  2. New Age
  3. Winter 2016
  1. Issue 23
  2. As If
  3. Fall 2015
  1. Issue 22
  2. Conviction
  3. Spring 2015
  1. Issue 21
  2. Throwback
  3. Winter 2015
  1. Issue 20
  2. Survival
  3. Fall 2014
  1. Issue 19
  2. Real Estate
  3. Spring 2014
  1. Issue 18
  2. Good News
  3. Winter 2014
  1. Issue 17
  2. The Evil Issue
  3. Fall 2013
  1. Issue 16
  2. Double Bind
  3. Spring 2013
  1. Issue 15
  2. Amnesty
  3. Winter 2013
  1. Issue 14
  2. Awkward Age
  3. Summer 2012
  1. Issue 13
  2. Machine Politics
  3. Winter 2012
  1. Issue 12
  2. Conversion Experience
  3. Fall 2011
  1. Issue 11
  2. Dual Power
  3. Spring 2011
  1. Issue 10
  2. Self-Improvement
  3. Fall 2010
  1. Issue 9
  2. Bad Money
  3. Spring 2010
  1. Issue 8
  2. Recessional
  3. Fall 2009
  1. Issue 7
  2. Correction
  3. Fall 2008
  1. Issue 6
  2. Mainstream
  3. Winter 2008
  1. Issue 5
  2. Decivilizing Process
  3. Winter 2007
  1. Issue 4
  2. Reconstruction
  3. Spring 2006
  1. Issue 3
  2. Reality Principle
  3. Fall 2005
  1. Issue 2
  2. Happiness
  3. Winter 2005
  1. Issue 1
  2. Negation
  3. Summer 2004

Online Only

Regular dispatches from our contributors

September 12, 2017
Indian Liberals Must Die
  • Online Only
  • Indian Liberals Must Die
  • Raghu Karnad
September 7, 2017

We always put the best part of ourselves in our books. The rest is gossip and trash.

  • Online Only
  • Kate Millett: 1934–2017
  • The Editors
September 6, 2017
Source Code
  • Online Only
  • Source Code
  • Henry Freedland
September 5, 2017
A Recognition That We're All Getting Screwed
  • Online Only
  • A Recognition That We're All Getting Screwed
  • Vanessa Baker
September 12, 2017

A discussion of A Twenty Minute Silence Followed by Applause

  • Events
  • Shawn Wen in conversation with Alexandra Kleeman
September 1, 2017
Insurance
  • Online Only
  • Insurance
  • Thomas Bolt
August 30, 2017
Not at That Price
  • Online Only
  • Not at That Price
  • Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
August 23, 2017
Laundered Violence
  • Online Only
  • Laundered Violence
  • Jedediah Purdy
Load more Online Only